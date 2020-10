Police searching for man accused of filming women in Bass Pro restroom

PORTAGE — Police have released images in the search for a man who allegedly snuck into a restroom to film women.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday police were called to Bass Pro Shops at 6425 Daniel Burnham Drive, said Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard.

Employees called officers after a woman reported that a man entered the women’s restroom and used a cellphone to record those using the facilities.

On Thursday Portage police released images taken from Bass Pro Shops surveillance footage to identify the suspect.

“These photos are still shots from a video so we know they are not the best, however we are hoping that someone will recognize the clothing,” Maynard said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Portage Major Joe Reynolds at 219-762-3122.

