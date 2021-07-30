Police searching for white SUV after shooting leaves 3 injured

GARY — Shots rang out when a 19-year-old woman stepped out of a vehicle in Gary Wednesday night, with bullets striking three people, sending at least one of them to the hospital, police said.

Gary police responded to both the 2600 block of Tyler Street and Methodist Hospital Northlake a little after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and encountered three people with gunshot wounds: a 24-year-old Merrillville man who was shot in the arm, a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old woman from Gary.

All three were riding in a vehicle that pulled up to a location on Tyler Street and parked. The 19-year-old then got out of the vehicle and shots were fired from a white SUV, police said. The woman was struck in the abdomen.

Officers do not have a description of the suspect or suspects and their vehicle was described only as a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1201 or call the city’s crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

