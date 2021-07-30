 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searching for white SUV after shooting leaves 3 injured
alert urgent

Police searching for white SUV after shooting leaves 3 injured

Gary police vehicle stock

A Gary police squad car is shown. 

 File

GARY — Shots rang out when a 19-year-old woman stepped out of a vehicle in Gary Wednesday night, with bullets striking three people, sending at least one of them to the hospital, police said.

Gary police responded to both the 2600 block of Tyler Street and Methodist Hospital Northlake a little after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and encountered three people with gunshot wounds: a 24-year-old Merrillville man who was shot in the arm, a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old woman from Gary.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

All three were riding in a vehicle that pulled up to a location on Tyler Street and parked. The 19-year-old then got out of the vehicle and shots were fired from a white SUV, police said. The woman was struck in the abdomen.

Officers do not have a description of the suspect or suspects and their vehicle was described only as a white SUV.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1201 or call the city’s crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts