Police seek armed man who confronted pedestrian in Munster

A view of Centennial Park in Munster, where a woman was robbed Wednesday evening by a man wielding a knife, Munster police said. 

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

MUNSTER — A man pulled a knife on a woman and asked her to empty her pockets while she was walking Wednesday in Centennial Park, Munster police said. 

The woman was approached around 6:45 p.m. when the man asked her for money. Upon replying she had none, he struck her, pulled out the knife and demanded that she empty her pockets. 

The suspect, a 6-foot Black man with dreadlocks and a scar under his left eye, then ran toward the parking lot. The woman told police she was unharmed. It is unclear whether the man actually took anything from the woman.

The suspect is at large. He was wearing a black hoodie and red pants at the time of the attempted robbery, police said. 

Anyone with information can contact Munster police Detective Sgt. Tim Nosich at 219-836-6658 or tnosich@munster.org. Tipsters can opt to remain anonymous. 

