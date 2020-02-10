You are the owner of this article.
Police seek donations to equip patrol cars with autism sensory kits
Police seek donations to equip patrol cars with autism sensory kits

Highland Police Department

The Highland Police Department

 Damian Rico, file, The Times

HIGHLAND — Police are raising funds to equip patrol cars with kits designed to soothe children and adults with autism or other special needs as they come in contact with officers. 

The Highland Police Department said the kits will include noise-canceling headphones, a dry erase board for communicating with those who may be non-verbal, rubber balls, and various fidget toys, all of which will be contained in a drawstring bag. 

These bags will be given to the individuals who may find it difficult to concentrate or calm down in stressful situations such as at the scene of a car crash or other emergency situations prompting police or fire response, according to Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak. 

Police say these kits may be used for both children and adults when the need arises to make the situation more tolerable for those individuals. 

"Each kit costs approximately $50 and the individual needing the kit will be allowed to keep the kit after the incident is over," Banasiak said. 

Anyone interested in making a donation can drop off or mail donations to the Highland Police Department, 3315 Ridge Road, Highland, IN 46322, Banasiak said.

Checks should be made payable to "Highland Police Department Donation Fund" with “Special Needs Kit” in the memo line. 

Each special needs kit will be labeled with the information of the donor if the full amount for the kit is given by that donor.

Banasiak thanked Matt Kodicek, a firefighter and paramedic with the Crown Point Fire Department, for helping the department organize the kit program.

Police say questions should be directed to Cmdr. John Banasiak at 219-838-3184 or via email at jbanasiak@highland.in.gov.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times.

