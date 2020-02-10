Police seek donations to equip patrol cars with autism sensory kits

HIGHLAND — Police are raising funds to equip patrol cars with kits designed to soothe children and adults with autism or other special needs as they come in contact with officers.

The Highland Police Department said the kits will include noise-canceling headphones, a dry erase board for communicating with those who may be non-verbal, rubber balls, and various fidget toys, all of which will be contained in a drawstring bag.

These bags will be given to the individuals who may find it difficult to concentrate or calm down in stressful situations such as at the scene of a car crash or other emergency situations prompting police or fire response, according to Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak.

Police say these kits may be used for both children and adults when the need arises to make the situation more tolerable for those individuals.

"Each kit costs approximately $50 and the individual needing the kit will be allowed to keep the kit after the incident is over," Banasiak said.

Anyone interested in making a donation can drop off or mail donations to the Highland Police Department, 3315 Ridge Road, Highland, IN 46322, Banasiak said.

