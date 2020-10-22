 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek duo suspected of stealing over $1,500 in goods from Valpo Walmart
alert urgent

Police seek duo suspected of stealing over $1,500 in goods from Valpo Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}
Police seek duo suspected of stealing over $1,500 in goods from Valpo Walmart

Valparaiso police are asking the public to help identify the people pictured above, who are suspected of stealing more than $1,500 in merchandise from the Walmart off Ind. 30. Police urged anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Police are asking anyone who is able to identify two people suspected of stealing more than $1,500 in merchandise from the Walmart off Ind. 30 to come forward.

The duo, a man and a woman, were seen arriving in a dark SUV about 9 a.m. Oct. 17 to the store, located at 2400 Morthland Dr., Valparaiso police said. 

They then selected goods from inside and left without making any attempt to pay before leaving in the same vehicle, police allege.

Police asked anyone with information on either suspect or the vehicle involved was asked to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "1500" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts