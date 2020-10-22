Police seek duo suspected of stealing over $1,500 in goods from Valpo Walmart

VALPARAISO — Police are asking anyone who is able to identify two people suspected of stealing more than $1,500 in merchandise from the Walmart off Ind. 30 to come forward.

The duo, a man and a woman, were seen arriving in a dark SUV about 9 a.m. Oct. 17 to the store, located at 2400 Morthland Dr., Valparaiso police said.

They then selected goods from inside and left without making any attempt to pay before leaving in the same vehicle, police allege.

Police asked anyone with information on either suspect or the vehicle involved was asked to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field and the word "1500" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

