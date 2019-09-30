{{featured_button_text}}
Robin Nicole Hogan

 Olivia Heersink olivia.heersink@nwi.com, 219-933-3250

GARY — Police seek help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen Sept. 17.

Robin Nicole Hogan, of Gary, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 108 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has several tattoos, including "LLP" on her left hand and "LOVE MOM" on her right arm. At this time, no vehicle or clothing information is available.

Lt. Dawn Westerfield said detectives have exhausted all leads, prompting them to seek public assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300. 

Check back at nwi.com for more information as this story develops.  

