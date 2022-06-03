 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek help finding missing Region woman who 'may be in danger'

Da'Shanice Davis

GARY — Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen before Memorial Day. 

The Gary Police Department said Da'Shanice Davis may be in danger. She was last seen Sunday in the 2400 block of West 21st Avenue in Gary.

Davis is described as a 29-year-old black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. Police released a photo of her Friday in hopes that someone can alert authorities of her whereabouts. 

Anyone who sees or has contact with Davis is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact Gary Sgt. M. Salazar at 219-881-1209. 

