{{featured_button_text}}
Police seek help identifying man accused of charging more than $5,000 to stolen credit card

Surveillance footage shows a black man with a heavier build. At the time of the incident, he is seen wearing a yellow baseball hat, sunglasses, a white collared shirt and yellow shorts. 

 Provided by the Hobart Police Department

HOBART — Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of charging more than $5,000 to a stolen credit card. 

The owner of the card told police 10 unauthorized purchases were made between Aug. 3-6 at a store in 7900 block of East 79th Avenue in Hobart.

Surveillance footage shows a black man with a heavier build. At the time of the incident, he is seen wearing a yellow baseball hat, sunglasses, a white collared shirt and yellow shorts. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4588 or by emailing mgallagher@cityofhobart.org

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.