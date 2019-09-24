Police seek help identifying man accused of charging more than $5,000 to stolen credit card

HOBART — Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of charging more than $5,000 to a stolen credit card.
The owner of the card told police 10 unauthorized purchases were made between Aug. 3-6 at a store in 7900 block of East 79th Avenue in Hobart.
Surveillance footage shows a black man with a heavier build. At the time of the incident, he is seen wearing a yellow baseball hat, sunglasses, a white collared shirt and yellow shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4588 or by emailing mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.
