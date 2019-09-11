Police seek help identifying man accused of stealing 4 iPhones from AT&T store

HAMMOND — Police seek help identifying a man accused of stealing four iPhones from an AT&T store Friday evening.
The suspect — a black male in his early to mid-20s — allegedly used a pair of wire cutters to sever several cords securing the phones to a display case. He then left the store in the 7900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard about 7:45 p.m.
The man, who has a thin build and facial hair, was last wearing a gray Chicago Bulls hat, blue jeans, a khaki long-sleeve shirt and black shoes, according to surveillance images. No weapon was displayed, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2949.