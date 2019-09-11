{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Police seek help identifying a man accused of stealing four iPhones from an AT&T store Friday evening. 

The suspect — a black male in his early to mid-20s — allegedly used a pair of wire cutters to sever several cords securing the phones to a display case. He then left the store in the 7900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard about 7:45 p.m.  

Police seek help identifying man accused of stealing 4 iPhones from AT&T store

The suspect — a black male in his early to mid-20s — allegedly used a pair of wire cutters to sever several cords securing the phones to a display case. He then left the store in the 7900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard about 7:45 p.m.  

The man, who has a thin build and facial hair, was last wearing a gray Chicago Bulls hat, blue jeans, a khaki long-sleeve shirt and black shoes, according to surveillance images. No weapon was displayed, police said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Joe Munoz at 219-852-2949. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.