Police seek help identifying possible homicide suspects

GARY — Police are searching for the identities of two men they say are associated with the recent homicide of a 22-year-old man.

The fatal shooting happened at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Dorell Townsend, 22, of Gary, was declared dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was found dead with gunshot wounds in a building in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue, according to Gary police and the coroner’s report.

Detectives from the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit are working to identify two men shown in photos released by Gary police on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the men in the photos is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Kris Adams of the Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or call the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

