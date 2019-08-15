{{featured_button_text}}
Vandalism suspect
Provided by the Hobart Police Department

HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying a male suspect who vandalized city property and private businesses Aug. 6, spray painting "vulgarities and gang markings" on buildings.

Capt. James Gonzales said the man also defaced sidewalks and construction equipment, which surveillance footage caught on camera.

Gonzales said the video shows a white male with short, curly blonde hair. At the time of the vandalism, the man had been wearing a tank top, red shorts and a fluorescent yellow or green colored backpack. He didn't have shoes on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4588 or by emailing mgallagher@cityofhobart.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

