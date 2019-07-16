{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying two male suspects who allegedly entered a jewelry store May 18 and made a fraudulent purchase of more than $7,000. 

Capt. James Gonzales said the two men made themselves "authorized users on the victim's account" about 2 p.m. before buying the merchandise and exiting the store in the 2100 block of Southlake Mall.

Gonzales said one of the suspects is described as a black man with short black hair. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a "white long sleeve shirt with what appears to be a Tommy Hilfiger logo on it with jeans and lighter colored shoes."

The second suspect is also described as a black man with short black hair, Gonzales said. He can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black/white tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4588 or by email at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.

