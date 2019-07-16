Police are seeking help identifying two male suspects who allegedly entered a jewelry store May 18 and made a fraudulent purchase of more than $7,000.
Provided by the Hobart Police Department
HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying two male suspects who allegedly entered a jewelry store May 18 and made a fraudulent purchase of more than $7,000.
Capt. James Gonzales said the two men made themselves "authorized users on the victim's account" about 2 p.m. before buying the merchandise and exiting the store in the 2100 block of Southlake Mall.
Gonzales said one of the suspects is described as a black man with short black hair. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a "white long sleeve shirt with what appears to be a Tommy Hilfiger logo on it with jeans and lighter colored shoes."
The second suspect is also described as a black man with short black hair, Gonzales said. He can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black/white tennis shoes.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
