Police seek help identifying suspects in Highland carjacking
Police seek help identifying suspects in Highland carjacking

John J. Watkins, The Times

HIGHLAND — Highland police are seeking help identifying three suspects in a weekend carjacking on Indianapolis Boulevard.

Police say two men attacked and drove off in a 62-year-old woman's car as she finished pumping gas at the Pilot Gas Station at 8150 Indianapolis Blvd.

The victim told police she noticed a gray vehicle pull up on the other side of the pump she was using to fill her 2016 Nissan Murano shortly after midnight Sunday.

The Hammond woman told police she observed three younger black men inside the gray vehicle.

As she turned around to get in her car, two men wearing all black with white ski masks pushed her to the ground, police said.

One of the men grabbed the woman's keys as they fell from her pocket and jumped in the driver's side of the Nissan, police said.

The woman told police she fought back, trying to pull the man from her car, but that he punched her, scraping her face.

Two male suspects drove off in the victim's car, followed by the gray vehicle, police said.

The woman did not require medical treatment and no weapons were present or threatened during the encounter, police said.

Highland police say they have not identified specific individuals as suspects. They are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. John Siple at 219-838-3184 ext. 3313.

