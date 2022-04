Police seek help in locating men sought in connection with Indy expressway shooting

Two of the three Region men charged in connection with a fatal expressway shooting in the Indianapolis area last year remain at large, police said.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a shooting on southbound Interstate 465 at the 15.3 mile marker, near Crawfordsville Road, at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2021.

Miguel Emery, 28, was fatally shot while driving, and an adult male passenger was wounded, police said.

After an investigation by Indiana State Police, the Marion County prosecutor filed for three arrest warrants for people believed to be connected to the shooting, police said.

Jasinto Carter, 26, of Gary, was arrested Monday in Gary by ISP detectives from the Indianapolis Post and troopers from the Lowell Post. He is charged with murder, a Level 1 felony, and battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Carter was taken to the Lake County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Marion County, police said.

Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating the other two suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. They are Gary residents Dawan Tyrone Glenn Jr., 22, who is 5-foot-8 and 157 pounds, and Briean Brown Jr., 21, who is 5-5 and 135 pounds. Brown has the word "Risky" tattooed on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Glenn and Brown is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be made by phone at 317-262-8477 or online at crimetips.org.

