Police seek help in locating missing Region woman

GARY — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 35-year-old woman missing since Tuesday and possibly in danger.

The missing woman, identified by police as Amanda Lentner, is described as white, 5 feet in height and weighing 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

"There is no clothing description for Amanda at this time," police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lentner is encouraged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219–881–1209 or dial 911.