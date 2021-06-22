Police seek help in solving armed home invasion of elderly resident

LAPORTE — County police have released a photo hoping the public can help identify a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a recent armed home invasion.

An 85-year-old homeowner in the 9000 West block of Pahs Road in Michigan City was held at gunpoint Thursday and forced to the ground while the residence was ransacked and robbed, LaPorte County police said.

The truck in question was in the area of Pahs Road and Cleveland Avenue between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the offense and was seen maneuvering recklessly on Pahs Road shortly after leaving the residence, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspects, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to contact Detective James Lear at 219-326-7700, extension 2410, or Detective Aaron Banic at 219-326-7700, extension 2407.

