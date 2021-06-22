 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek help in solving armed home invasion of elderly resident
alert urgent

Police seek help in solving armed home invasion of elderly resident

LaPorte County suspect

LaPorte County police have released a photo hoping the public can help identify a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a recent armed home invasion.

 Provided

LAPORTE — County police have released a photo hoping the public can help identify a pickup truck believed to have been involved in a recent armed home invasion.

An 85-year-old homeowner in the 9000 West block of Pahs Road in Michigan City was held at gunpoint Thursday and forced to the ground while the residence was ransacked and robbed, LaPorte County police said.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The truck in question was in the area of Pahs Road and Cleveland Avenue between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the offense and was seen maneuvering recklessly on Pahs Road shortly after leaving the residence, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspects, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to contact Detective James Lear at 219-326-7700, extension 2410, or Detective Aaron Banic at 219-326-7700, extension 2407.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts