Police seek help locating man in extreme danger
Police seek help locating man in extreme danger

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of 40-year-old Jeffery Moore Jr., who is missing from Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Moore was last seen about 7 p.m. Wednesday and may require medical assistance, police said.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 219-474-5661 or by calling 911.

