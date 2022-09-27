Police seek help locating missing Region woman

GRIFFITH — Police are seeking help locating a 30-year-old Region woman not heard from since Sept. 18, according to Griffith Police detective Sgt. Jim Sibley.

The missing woman, identified as Deborah Leslie, is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Her family last spoke to her Sept. 18 and her cell phone was last pinged at a hotel in Hammond, according to a flier.

She has a red 2006 Mazda6 that is also reportedly missing.

Leslie reportedly grew up in Griffith, but has lived in Crown Point the last few years.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police detective Jake Schoon at 219-924-7503.