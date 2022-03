Police seek help locating missing St. John man

ST. JOHN — Police are seeking help locating a 44-year-old man with diminished mental capacity, who has been missing since the overnight hours on Monday.

The man was identified by St. John police as William Purcell Jr.

Purcell left his home in the 8600 block of Fairway Drive and was reported missing by his family Tuesday night, police said. Police have been searching the area.

Purcell is described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"He is believed to be wearing a black and white cow-print fleece jacket, red and black Van's brand checkered pattern canvas sneakers, and a black and red Van's brand ball cap," police said.

Anyone who has seen Purcell or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Widen at 219-365-6242.

