Police seek help solving store burglary

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking help identifying those responsible for a burglary discovered Wednesday at the Sunglass Hut store at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.

Police said they were called out to the site around 10 a.m. and met with maintenance staff, who discovered the burglary while clearing snow from the walkway.

Officers discovered numerous pairs of sunglasses and an undetermined about of cash were taken during the burglary.

"Detectives are reviewing video surveillance from inside the business and nearby businesses to gather additional information pertaining to the items taken along with a description of the suspect(s)," police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or at apainter@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be made via Facebook Messenger, through the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

