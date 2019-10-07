HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying a woman and boy accused of stealing a customer's wallet at a restaurant near Southlake Mall Sept. 8.
Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said the wallet was taken between 2 to 3 p.m. from a counter inside the business.
Wardrip said surveillance footage showed the woman directing the boy — about 11 to 13 years old — to take the wallet, which had been accidentally left there by a customer.
Police later learned the pair were soliciting for donations at businesses along the outer drive of the mall, Wardrip said.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by emailing nwardrip@cityofhobart.org. Tips can be made anonymously.