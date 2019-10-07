{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Police are seeking help identifying a woman and boy accused of stealing a customer's wallet at a restaurant near Southlake Mall Sept. 8.

Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said the wallet was taken between 2 to 3 p.m. from a counter inside the business.

Wardrip said surveillance footage showed the woman directing the boy — about 11 to 13 years old — to take the wallet, which had been accidentally left there by a customer. 

Police later learned the pair were soliciting for donations at businesses along the outer drive of the mall, Wardrip said.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or by emailing nwardrip@cityofhobart.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

