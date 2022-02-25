Police seek info on missing man feared to be in extreme danger

KNOX — The Knox Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 66-year-old man, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued seeking information on Victor Greene, who is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches in height, weighing 220 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, police said.

Greene was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with dark blue sweatpants and a hat, police said. He was using a wheelchair and last seen around noon Thursday.

Anyone with information about Greene is encouraged to contact the Knox Police Department at 574-772-3771 or by calling 911.

