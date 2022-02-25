 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Police seek info on missing man feared to be in extreme danger

  • Updated
  • 0
Victor Greene

Victor Greene

 Provided

KNOX — The Knox Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 66-year-old man, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued seeking information on Victor Greene, who is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches in height, weighing 220 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, police said.

Greene was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with dark blue sweatpants and a hat, police said. He was using a wheelchair and last seen around noon Thursday.

Anyone with information about Greene is encouraged to contact the Knox Police Department at 574-772-3771 or by calling 911.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New study confirms unifying theory of supermassive black hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts