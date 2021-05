Police seek information on Winfield bank robbery

WINFIELD — The Lake County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in solving a recent bank robbery.

According to a press release, a man entered the Centier Bank branch at 8020 E. 109th Ave. at about 12:45 p.m. April 29 and handed a teller a note that implied he had a weapon. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left in a waiting vehicle, the release said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot black male wearing a yellow rain suit and goggles.

The vehicle was described as a 2004 to 2008 gold Nissan Maxima with black wheels, tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Det. Carattini at the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 219=755-3346.

