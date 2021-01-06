Police seek Kentucky Fried Chicken burglary suspect

Police interviewed the Fairbridge Inn clerk, who saw Clay that morning, and it was determined he was wearing the same clothing as seen on the KFC camera.

Clay was taken to Hobart City Jail, where he allegedly admitted to an investigator that he kicked open the glass drive-thru doors and entered the fast food restaurant. He further said he was searching for money to support his addiction, police said.

Clay was charged with burglary and criminal mischief and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He remains at large and anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Gonzales said.

Police reported that Clay was last known to be residing at the Fairbridge Inn, in the 8200 block Louisiana Street in Merrillville. Gonzales said surveillance cameras greatly assisted in the investigation.