Police seek man who exposed self at Schererville store

SCHERERVILLE — A man is suspected of exposing his genitals to female customers at the local Strack & Van Til, and police have asked for the public's help in identifying him.
Officers responded about 1:10 p.m. Monday to the store, at 1515 U.S. 41, said Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner.
The suspect, a Black man with short hair, a beard and a tattoo on his right arm, was seen inside the store about 1 p.m., surveillance photos released by police show.
Photos showed the man wearing a black shirt with white text on the front, a necklace, gray or white shorts and a white face covering.
He was traveling in a white or gray car with a sunroof, which was seen outside the store about 12:36 p.m. the same day, police said.
Police did not immediately specify at what store the crime had occurred.
Anyone with information on the man or his vehicle was urged to contact police at 219-322-5000, ext. 2326. To reach the Department's crime tip line, call 219-865-4646.
