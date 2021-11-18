 Skip to main content
Police seek missing 73-year-old man last seen at truck stop with 2 people
GARY — Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a missing 73-year-old Gary man or those last seen with him before his disappearance.

Police said Clyde Merriweather was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of Love's Truck Stop at 3150 Grant St. in Gary.

"Investigators have concerns about Clyde's health and well-being and are hoping that he will be located safely," the Gary Police Department said in a release.

Merriweather was parked in his 2018 black Toyota Corolla that has an Indiana license plate number of "179DVR."

A surveillance video showed Merriweather being put into the passenger side of his vehicle by a white male, police said. 

Merriweather has made no contact with family or friends since.

Merriweather is described as a black male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

The unknown male wore a dark blue hoodie with dark jeans and has a clean-shaved face and dark, straight hair. Police said he is in his early to mid 20's with a slender build and he is about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

He was was accompanied by a white female with long dark hair in her early 20's who was wearing a pink zipped hooded sweatshirt, white-striped skirt, black socks and was carrying black boots. She is described to have a slim build and is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merriweather is urged to contact Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-7300, extension 23042, or Sgt. Doug Drummond at extension 23001. The public can also contact the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call 911.

