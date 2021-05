WATCH NOW: Helicopter used in search for missing autistic 12-year-old in Hammond

HAMMOND — A helicopter was aiding in the search for a missing 12-year-old autistic boy Saturday evening.

The boy, Kyrin Carter, was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th St. on May 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. Several police agencies convened in the parking lot of the hotel shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Dive teams were also searching the Little Calumet River, and police K-9s were attempting to track the boy's scent.

Carter is a black male with light skin and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt and no shoes.

If anybody sees Carter, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

