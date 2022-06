Police seek photos, video of man with gun after graduation day shooting

GARY — Police are asking anyone who attended West Side Leadership Academy's graduation Sunday night to check if they have photos or video of a man with a gun who fled after two people were wounded in a shooting outside the U.S. Steel Yard.

The man was described as black, with black pants and a black hoodie. He fled south on Maryland Street from East Fifth Avenue after the shooting, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The gunfire broke out at 6:13 p.m. after an altercation outside the stadium, he said.

A 19-year-old Gary man was shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old Gary woman suffered a graze wound to her ankle.

They were both treated at a hospital and released Sunday night, police said.

Lake County sheriff's officers took two teens into custody in a parking lot on the southeast side of the facility, one of whom had a gun, police said.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were charged with criminal recklessness and dangerous possession of a firearm, the Lake County prosecutor's office said. They were being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

The prosecutors office said it was reviewing evidence to determine if one or both of the juveniles charged will be waived to adult court.

A 20-year-old Hammond man arrested Sunday was expected to be released Tuesday without charges, Hamady said.

Police could be seen the night of the shooting collecting spent bullet casings near the southeast corner of the stadium, near a rib restaurant. Casings also were seen in the intersection of Maryland Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police were analyzing ballistics evidence in the case, Hamady said.

More than 200 students graduated Sunday from West Side Leadership Academy, officials said.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince vowed to use all available law enforcement resources to bring whomever was responsible to justice.

"It's infuriating to me to hear of violence and injuries on a special night for our young people and their families," Prince said. "I pray for a full and speedy recovery for anyone who was injured."

Anyone with photos or video of the man with a gun or information about the shooting is asked to call Hamady or Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210.