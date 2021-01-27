 Skip to main content
Police seek public's help identifying suspect in teen's killing
EAST CHICAGO — A homicide investigation continues a year after a Region teen was found fatally shot in an alleyway.

On Wednesday, the East Chicago Police Department released an image of a suspect, asking for the public's assistance to identify him.

At 5:41 p.m. June 28, 2020, officers responded to reports of shots fired and a man down behind a residence at 1207 W. 150th St., said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

A male victim was found lying in an alley facedown. He was later identified as 17-year-old Nicholas A. Pisani, of East Chicago.

Pisani died from a single gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

"The Criminal Investigation Division has been working hard on this case and now they need the public’s help," Rivera said.

The photo provided by police shows an individual who police believe is the last person Pisani was with just moments before the teen was found dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Luis Semidei at 219-391-8318 or via email at lsemidei@eastchicago.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the East Chicago Tip Line at 219-391-8500.

