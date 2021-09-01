Police seek public's help in longtime missing persons case

GARY — Authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance in an ongoing missing persons case that has spanned more than 20 years.

The Gary Police Department is asking help in locating relatives of missing man John Len Taylor.

Taylor was last seen on May 21, 1999 and since then he has been considered a missing person.

Potential new information on Taylor’s case has come to the attention of local police, who wish to speak with family members.

Any relatives of John Len Taylor, or anyone who has knowledge of him and his family are asked to contact Gary Police Department Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-1209.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.