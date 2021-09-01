 Skip to main content
Police seek public's help in longtime missing persons case
Police seek public's help in longtime missing persons case

John Len Taylor

John Len Taylor

 Provided

GARY — Authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance in an ongoing missing persons case that has spanned more than 20 years. 

The Gary Police Department is asking help in locating relatives of missing man John Len Taylor.

Taylor was last seen on May 21, 1999 and since then he has been considered a missing person. 

Potential new information on Taylor’s case has come to the attention of local police, who wish to speak with family members. 

Any relatives of John Len Taylor, or anyone who has knowledge of him and his family are asked to contact Gary Police Department Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-1209.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

