Police seek tips about 2 accused in attempted carjacking, shooting

HOBART — Police were seeking tips about two men following an attempted carjacking and shooting early Saturday that wounded the car's owner.
Hobart police were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. to the Lady Bug Cleaners, 3201 W. 37th Ave., for a report of an attempted robbery and gunshot wound victim, Capt. James Gonzales said.
A 50-year-old Merrillville man told police he was seated in his vehicle when two men approached him and one of them displayed a gun and ordered him out of his vehicle.
The man got out and was shot in the leg as he attempted to fight off the suspect, police said.
Both suspects, one of whom may have suffered an undisclosed injury, ran off and were not found, police said.
The Merrillville man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Gonzales said.
The would-be carjackers were described as black, about 18 to 20 years old, with dark clothes and masks.
Police recovered a vehicle stolen during a recent Merrillville carjacking while at the scene on 37th Avenue, Gonzales said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hobart police at 219-942-1125.
