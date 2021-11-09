 Skip to main content
Police seek tips about man accused of starting fire, stealing puppy from store
HOBART — Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a man suspected of setting a fire inside a pet store and stealing a black French bulldog/beagle mix puppy.

Hobart police were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to Petland in the 1700 block of East 83rd Avenue, Capt. James Gonzales said.

The employee told police she was walking from a back room when she noticed smoke in the store and saw a fire inside a cubicle, which is used to allow customers to interact with pets for sale.

Hobart police are asking for tips about the identity of this man, who is suspected of stealing a puppy and starting a fire at a pet store. Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Sgt. Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or email him at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.

The employee told police she alerted other employees of the fire and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Another person inside the store at the time of the fire told police she saw the man in surveillance photos leave the store with the dog and get into a gray, four-door vehicle with an Illinois license plate.

The car was missing its front driver's side hubcap and front bumper, police said.

A man suspected in a pet store arson and theft of a puppy wore this hat, police said. Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Sgt. Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or email him at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.

The man was wearing a hat with a distinctive emblem on the front of it, which is shown in one of the images police released.

Surveillance video showed the man enter the cubicle and play with the puppy while holding a plastic bottle typically used for water that contained a clear liquid, police said.

The man poured the liquid on the cubicle's floor and ignited it before exiting the cubicle and leaving the store with the puppy.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Sgt. Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or email him at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

