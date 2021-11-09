Police seek tips about man accused of starting fire, stealing puppy from store

HOBART — Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a man suspected of setting a fire inside a pet store and stealing a black French bulldog/beagle mix puppy.

Hobart police were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to Petland in the 1700 block of East 83rd Avenue, Capt. James Gonzales said.

The employee told police she was walking from a back room when she noticed smoke in the store and saw a fire inside a cubicle, which is used to allow customers to interact with pets for sale.

The employee told police she alerted other employees of the fire and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Another person inside the store at the time of the fire told police she saw the man in surveillance photos leave the store with the dog and get into a gray, four-door vehicle with an Illinois license plate.

The car was missing its front driver's side hubcap and front bumper, police said.

The man was wearing a hat with a distinctive emblem on the front of it, which is shown in one of the images police released.

Surveillance video showed the man enter the cubicle and play with the puppy while holding a plastic bottle typically used for water that contained a clear liquid, police said.