Police seek tips about man involved in shooting

GARY — Police released images Wednesday of a man suspected of being involved in a shooting Monday that seriously wounded a 46-year-old man.

Detectives are seeking tips about the identity of a man dressed in all black who is seen in the photos, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the head and stomach about 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Maine Street, police said.

Officers found him inside a vehicle, and he was eventually taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

