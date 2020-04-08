You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police seek tips about man involved in shooting
breaking urgent

Police seek tips about man involved in shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police released images Wednesday of a man suspected of being involved in a shooting Monday that seriously wounded a 46-year-old man.

Detectives are seeking tips about the identity of a man dressed in all black who is seen in the photos, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the head and stomach about 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Maine Street, police said.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Officers found him inside a vehicle, and he was eventually taken to a Chicago hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts