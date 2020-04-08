Police seek tips about man involved in shooting

Gary police are seeking information about this man, who was involved in a shooting about 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Maine Street. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anoymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Gary police are seeking information about the man wearing all black. He is suspected of being involved in a shooting about 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Maine Street.
A man called his former daughter-in-law into another room — away from her ex-husband and three children Saturday afternoon — shot her to death and fled his Merrillville home before police arrived, records say.
A 19-year-old woman was found dead early Tuesday in the 7300 block of Bigger Street, the Lake County coroner's office said.
