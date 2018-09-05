Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HOBART — Police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected of using $400 in counterfeit bills to purchase items at a Walmart store. 

A loss prevention officer told Hobart police the man made the purchases about 12:50 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Walmart in the 2900 block of East 79th Avenue.

The man made the purchases and left before store employees realized he had used counterfeit bills.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Lt. James Gonzales at jgonzales@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4405.

