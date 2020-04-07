Police seek tips about missing Gary woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 22-year-old woman last seen in early March.

Nadia D. Henderson, of Gary, was reported missing April 1 by her caregiver, police said.

Henderson reportedly has a mental disability.

She was described as 5 foot 4, about 180 pounds and black with a medium to dark complexion, police said.

Henderson may be in the Hammond or Chicago areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.

