Police seek tips about missing woman's last known whereabouts

GARY — Police continued Wednesday to investigate the last known whereabouts of a Calumet Township woman who was reported missing after the SUV she drives was found crashed in a ravine off Interstate 65.

Ariana Taylor, 23, was last heard from late Saturday, Gary police said.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, cut-up blue jeans, and red and white Nike Air Force One shoes, according to a missing persons flier.

Gary police found a Chevrolet Trailblazer that Taylor drove crashed in a ravine Sunday off Interstate 65, near the interchange with Interstate 80, after a passerby called it in as a suspicious vehicle. No one was inside.

It appeared that the SUV was going 80 mph or more and that whoever was driving didn't hit the brakes while traveling down into the ravine, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. The SUV also had flat tires.

Gary police conducted a K-9 search of the area with help from the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter, but whoever was in the car at the time of the crash was not found, Hamady said.

Indiana State Police took a crash report for the SUV, which was towed from the scene, he said.

Evidence found at the scene did not lead police to believe that whoever was in the car suffered serious injuries, he said.

Lake County sheriff's police contacted Taylor's mother Sunday morning, and she told officers she had not heard from Taylor since Saturday night. Taylor's mother contacted the Sheriff's Department later Sunday night to report her daughter missing, Hamady said.

Sheriff's police continued to search Monday with their helicopter, and Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police assisted on the ground, Hamady said.

About 11 a.m. Monday, Taylor's mother went to the Gary Police Department to file another missing persons report, police said.

Gary police took jurisdiction of the case Tuesday.

Officers have conducted two K-9 tracks in the area where Taylor's SUV was found. One track led police to Deep River, and a dive team was called in to search the water, Hamady said. Officers also searched an area along Clay Street north to 15th Avenue.

In addition to the sheriff's helicopter, Gary police used a drone to search the area near I-65 and I-80, he said. Officers on horseback combed the area Wednesday.

Police processed the SUV for evidence, and investigators have been working to piece together where Taylor was in the hours before her disappearance and who she may have been with, Hamady said.

According to fliers, Taylor was described as 5 foot 6 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about her last known whereabouts or who may have been with her is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

