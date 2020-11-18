Police seek tips about SUV, driver seen leaving scene of suspicious industrial fire

GARY — Police asked for tips Wednesday about an SUV and driver seen leaving the area of a large fire at a tow yard in the city's Brunswick section.

More than 100 vehicles were damaged in the suspicious fire, which began just before 5 a.m. Monday at the S&S Sales and Services towing lot at 3651 W. Fourth Ave., police said.

Police released a surveillance image showing a Ford Expedition manufactured between 2015 and 2017 with Illinois license plates.

The driver of the Expedition was described as a black male with a thin build, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The Gary Fire Department battled the fire for more than 11 hours. No buildings caught fire, and no injuries were reported.

Police are checking the VIN numbers of cars in the scrapyard area of the yard, Hamady said. The fire burned hot, causing heavy damage.

Lake Ridge, Griffith and other departments assisted, officials said.