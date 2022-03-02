Police seek tips on I-94 shooting

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night during a shooting along Interstate 94 near 95th Street in a neighboring section of Cook County, Illinois, state police there said.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway, Illinois state police said.

"There is no further information available at this time," police said.

Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shooting is encouraged to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400 or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

