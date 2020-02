Police seek to identify driver in hit-and-run crash Sunday night

GRIFFITH — Police are trying to identify a driver believed to be responsible for Sunday night's hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Cline Avenue and Ridge Road.

Police were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of West Ridge Road in Griffith for a report of a crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was the only person transported to the hospital with an apparent complaint of pain, said Griffith Police Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley.

Sibley said the victim's current medical status is unknown.

According to a witness, police were believed to be looking for someone who fled the scene in the direction of Broad Street.

Other information, including a possible suspect or vehicle description, was not immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

