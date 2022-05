Police seek video, tips after man fatally shot inside Region home

HAMMOND — A 20-year-old man died at a local hospital Monday he was shot in the chest inside a residence, officials said. He was described as a loving and kind man by his fiance.

Frank E. Koonce Jr., of Hammond, was found after police responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound victim, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Hammond police.

Hammond Fire Department medics took Koonce to Franciscan Health hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 2:45 p.m.

The death was ruled a homicide, a coroner's release said.

His fiance, Naiya Koonce, said he was caring, loving and protective. They had been engaged for a year after the two met through social media and fell in love.

She said the family is hurting and it has been a difficult time for all who loved him.

"He (was) always seeing if anyone is sad — he would make them happy," she said. "Always a positive vibe. Never a dull moment without him."

He also worked at Cracker Barrel in Hammond as a server, where community members got to know him.

The family urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with video home surveillance footage or information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Nicole Duncanson at 219-852-2968.

Sarah Reese Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Sarah covers crime, courts and public safety. She began her career at The Times in 2004. Contact her at sarah.reese@nwi.com or 219-933-3351.