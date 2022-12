Police seeking help locating missing Region man

MERRILLVILLE — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 42-year-old man, who has not been seen since walking away from his home Sunday morning.

The man in question is Tome Stojcevski, who is described by police as a white male, approximately 5 feel 11 inches in height, weighing 205 pounds, bald, with blue eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black jacket and striped tennis shoes, and is known to frequent the businesses in the area of Meijer and Steak and Shake in Merrillville, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Merrillville police detective Sean Buck at 219-769-3722, extension 348.