Police seeking ID on man's body found in Lake Michigan

MICHIANA, Mich. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a dead man found Monday afternoon floating in Lake Michigan off the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

The man, who was found just over the Indiana line into Michigan, was described as in his 30s, around 6 feet tall with a medium build.

The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department was called out to the site just after noon Monday and the body was recovered with the help of the New Buffalo Township and Michiana Shores Fire Departments.

An autopsy was to take place Tuesday at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department at 269-469-1884.