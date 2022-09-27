Police seeking ID on man's body found in Lake Michigan

MICHIANA, Mich. — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a dead man found Monday afternoon floating in Lake Michigan off the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
The man, who was found just over the Indiana line into Michigan, was described as in his 30s, around 6 feet tall with a medium build.
The Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department was called out to the site just after noon Monday and the body was recovered with the help of the New Buffalo Township and Michiana Shores Fire Departments.
An autopsy was to take place Tuesday at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department at 269-469-1884.
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Large speedboats sit on trailers Sunday following the Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Spectators on shore watch powerboat races during the Great Lakes Grand Prix Sunday at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Spectators on the beach watch the Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Spectators on the beach watch the Great Lakes Grand Prix Sunday at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Nicole, Dakota and Mitch Jaynes, of Vassar, Michigan, travel to see their friend Ed Smith, of Knucklehead Racing in St. Clair, Michigan, on the water. Smith was unable to compete Sunday because of boat troubles.
Scott Rebac, of Michigan City, is a fan of the Great Lakes Grand Prix. "It's the best weekend of the summer," he said.
Crew member Dave Ray, of Toronto, helps get his team's boat ready to transport.
Jay Guarch, of Key West, Florida, and his new friend Maggie Larson, of LaPorte, pose while watching powerboat races on Lake Michigan. Guarch met Larson when his boat's hull needed to be repaired.
Large speedboats sit on trailers Sunday following the Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Large speedboats sit on trailers Sunday following the Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park in Michigan City.
Sean Conner, driver and boat owner, placed second Sunday at the Great Lakes Grand Prix. The race was "pretty wild," he said, because lake conditions can change quickly.
Spectators standing in Lake Michigan enjoy watching the Great Lakes Grand Prix Sunday at Washington Park in Michigan City.
