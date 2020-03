Police seeking public assistance to locate missing 16-year-old Griffith girl

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl missing from the Griffith area.

Desiree Throw is described by police as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She reportedly ran away from her Griffith home Sunday. Her debit card was used outside of Indiana on Monday, according to the sheriff's department.

Lake County investigators have sent alerts to state and local authorities along Throw's suspected route.

"We are urging anyone with additional information on Desiree Throw's whereabouts to please contact Sgt. Jeremy Kalvaitis of the Lake County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit at 219-755-3355, or call 911," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

