Police seeking suspect from Hobart Family Express stabbing

HOBART — After a victim was wounded in gas station stabbing, police are seeking a suspect, who has not yet been identified.

The Hobart Police Department released a surveillance image on Tuesday of the suspect, asking the public's help in identifying the man. He is alleged to have been involved in an incident late Thursday at the Family Express gas station at U.S. 6 and County Line Road in Hobart.

The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion, a thin build and being bald or having very short hair, police said. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches and possibly in his 30s. He was seen driving a tan Dodge pickup truck.

A male patient at a local hospital told police he was stabbed while trying to intervene in an argument between two people at the gas station, an official said.

The patient told officers he approached a man who was yelling at a woman and tried to mediate the situation, prompting the man to get a machete-style knife from a car and stab the patient in his thumb and shoulder, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Gonzales said that the victim has since been released from the hospital.