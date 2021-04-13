Police seeking suspect from Hobart Family Express stabbing

HOBART — After a victim was wounded in gas station stabbing, police are seeking a suspect, who has not yet been identified.
The Hobart Police Department released a surveillance image on Tuesday of the suspect, asking the public's help in identifying the man. He is alleged to have been involved in an incident late Thursday at the Family Express gas station at U.S. 6 and County Line Road in Hobart.
The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion, a thin build and being bald or having very short hair, police said. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches and possibly in his 30s. He was seen driving a tan Dodge pickup truck.
A male patient at a local hospital told police he was stabbed while trying to intervene in an argument between two people at the gas station, an official said.
The patient told officers he approached a man who was yelling at a woman and tried to mediate the situation, prompting the man to get a machete-style knife from a car and stab the patient in his thumb and shoulder, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.
Gonzales said that the victim has since been released from the hospital.
Police reported the incident happened outside the Family Express building and most of the altercation was caught on surveillance cameras.
Officers spoke with the patient shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday while responding to St. Mary Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim, Gonzales said.
There, he told police he was at the station with two other people when he noticed the man yelling at a woman and told him he didn't like the way he was talking to her.
The patient also reported the man told him to mind his own business and threatened to stab him before getting the knife from a car and attacking him. The patient then got into a vehicle and went to the hospital to be treated for his wounds, Gonzales said.
"The officer did observe the lacerations on the victim that were consistent with being sliced or stabbed with a sharp object. Officers collected blood evidence at the crime scene at Family Express," Gonzales said.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact Hobart police Cpl. Brandon Kissee at 219-942-4588 or bkissee@cityofhobart.org.
Times staff writer Lucas Gonzales contributed to this report.