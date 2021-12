Police seeking tips on morning armed robbery at Region 7-Eleven store

GRIFFITH — Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven store at 845 N. Broad St.

The robbery was carried out by what appeared to be a white male wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a navy blue face mask, Griffith police said.

The suspect was seen by a surveillance camera to be behind the counter in the store, police said. When the man was confronted by an employee as he approached the door, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and fled on foot to the east.

The man reportedly stole at least lottery tickets and multiple packs of cigarettes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith police detective John Mowery at 219-924-7503, ext. 256 or call the Griffith police anonymous tip hotline at 219-922-3085.

