MICHIGAN CITY — A medical helicopter was called in early Tuesday evening for a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV that occurred along U.S. 20 at Hitchcock Road, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said.
Police were called to the scene around 5:13 p.m. and determined the SUV was travelling eastbound on U.S. 20 when the driver began turning north on to Hitchcock Road and collided with the motorcycle, Westphal said.
"Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor," he said. "The names of the involved parties are being withheld at this time in order to allow time to notify the family of those involved."
Police ask that anyone with information about the crash contact Traffic Division Commander Cpl. Brian Wright at 219-874-3221, extension 1008.
Also assisting at the scene was the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services and MedFlight.
Joseph James
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: Bridgman, MI
Tina Benton
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Aggravated Battery Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kyron Meriweather-Burks
Arrest Date: Feb. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Michael Schackart
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cody Marlar
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Narcotic Drug; Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: Ponca City, OK
Ryan Flotow
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bradlee Daus
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy; Stalking Class: Felonies Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Hart
Arrest Date: Feb. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Isbell
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Catalano
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Violation of Probation Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Knox, IN
Mark Humes
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 56
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daquarius Crump
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Aldrich
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Teutemacher
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Burglary; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jesus Bermudez-Gomez
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Austin Hensell
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kristyn Ford
Arrest Date: Feb. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Legend Drug Deception; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Newkirk, OK
