MICHIGAN CITY — A medical helicopter was called in early Tuesday evening for a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV that occurred along U.S. 20 at Hitchcock Road, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

Police were called to the scene around 5:13 p.m. and determined the SUV was travelling eastbound on U.S. 20 when the driver began turning north on to Hitchcock Road and collided with the motorcycle, Westphal said.

"Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor," he said. "The names of the involved parties are being withheld at this time in order to allow time to notify the family of those involved."

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash contact Traffic Division Commander Cpl. Brian Wright at 219-874-3221, extension 1008.

Also assisting at the scene was the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services and MedFlight.

