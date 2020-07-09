Police seize 12 pounds of meth in Munster

MUNSTER — A shipment of 12 pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted by state and local agencies in Munster, police said.
The meth was confiscated Wednesday by Indiana State Police and the Lake County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the departments said in a news release. The shipment came from the area of El Paso, Texas, and was heading to the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon and because the investigation is ongoing, limited information was available, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. He said the meth seized was worth thousands of dollars.
"The 12 pounds of meth was one of the largest seizures I have seen in my 23 years in law enforcement," Fifield said.
Fifield said the Drug Enforcement Agency and HIDTA Task Force will continue working on the case.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Gawor said local troopers will continue to partner with the DEA and the HIDTA Task Force to continue to target drugs being trafficked through Northwest Indiana.
“The DEA is committed to working with our law enforcement partners and targeting criminal organizations who are bringing poison into our communities,” said Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA Indianapolis District Office. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic these criminal organizations are continuously trying to flood our communities with methamphetamine. The DEA will continue to aggressively utilize all available resources provided by the HIDTA to combat these drug trafficking organizations.”
Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is asked to call the DEA hotline at 219-681-7000.
