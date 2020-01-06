Police seized 28 guns and ammunition Monday from two Gary homes associated with a 20-year-old man police believe was the subject of a social media recording showing him allegedly firing shots on New Years Eve that damaged an electric pole.
GARY — Tactical officers seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition Monday from two Gary homes associated with a 20-year-old man police believe was the subject of a social media recording showing him allegedly firing shots on New Year's Eve that damaged an electric pole.
Altogether, 28 weapons were found in the homes in Gary's Midtown neighborhood, including shotguns, rifles, AR-15 style assault rifles and 12 handguns, police said.
Gary police and an FBI task force began investigating the alleged New Year's Eve shooter after receiving tips from people who saw an online video of the "reckless and foolish act," which police said was shared thousands of times.
The weapons were discovered after Gary police, SWAT and the FBI gang response team executed two simultaneous search warrants.
Charges against the alleged shooter are pending at the Lake County prosecutor's office, police said.
"We would like to thank everyone for the information that was sent to the department and appreciate the support from the citizens of Gary and throughout the nation," Gary police posted on the department's Facebook page.
Police said anyone with additional information about the incident can share it anonymously by calling 800-CRIME-GP.
