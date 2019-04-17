CROWN POINT — Police seized 50 pounds of marijuana, about $50,000 in cash, a handgun and hash oil during a raid April 13 in Gary, court records allege.
Chris V. Carey, 53, of Gary, was charged Tuesday with level 5 felony dealing in marijuana and level 6 felony possession of marijuana.
Gary police obtained a search warrant for Carey's home in the 7500 block of Harold Avenue after receiving a tip about a large amount of drugs and cash at the home, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Police found a duffel bag containing 47 pounds of marijuana and a second bag containing 3 pounds of marijuana in the woods near the home, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Inside the home, police found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with six live rounds, hash oil and nearly $50,000 in cash in a heat-sealed package in a rafter near the ceiling, records say.
Carey previously served time in jail and on probation for a 2003 conviction in Prebel County, Ohio, for dealing marijuana, records say.
The Gary Police Department Narcotics Division, SWAT team and K-9 assisted in the search, Hamady said.
