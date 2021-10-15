Police target sex offenders in operation before Halloween

LAPORTE COUNTY — As trick-or-treating season will soon entice children to front doors across the Region, law enforcement launched "Operation Candy Corn Compliance" to target violent sex offenders.

On Thursday the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office conducted the countywide initiative to ensure sexually violent predators and offenders against children are in compliance of being registered as a sex offender.

"All 123 of the classified and registered sexually violent predators and offenders against children were specifically targeted because of the upcoming trick-or-treat that will be taking place during the Halloween season," said LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd.

The operation included members of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, LaPorte Police Department, Kingsford Heights Police Department, the Michigan City Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team, LaPorte County Drug Task Force, Indiana Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Three sex offenders were found to not be compliant, prompting police investigations which will result in arrest warrants for offences related to the "Sex and Violent Offender Registry."

During the operation, police found one violent offender who had an outstanding warrant and put him under arrest.